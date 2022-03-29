Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday will pay tribute to his dedication to “family, nation and Commonwealth”.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on 9 April 2021, but his funeral took place in an almost empty St George’s Chapel last year, leaving much of the Royal Family unable to pay their tributes during the Covid pandemic.

Almost one year on, senior royals - as well as 500 representatives from Philip’s patronages - will be in attendance for the service.

The Queen, who has been actively involved in the planning, is also expected to attend.

