Prince William has pledged his support to The Big Issue and was spotted selling copies of the magazine in London ahead of his 40th birthday.

The Duke of Cambridge is the cover star of the latest issue and has promised to continue shining a light on the issue of homelessness.

William has written an article about his experiences of selling the magazine alongside vendor Dave Martin.

“In the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to help those most in need,” he wrote.

