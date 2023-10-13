Prince William presented with Blue Peter badge on show’s 65th birthday

The Prince of Wales has been presented with a green Blue Peter badge in recognition of his work with The Earthshot Prize.

Prince William will receive his badge from Blue Peter presenter Joel Mawhinney on Friday’s 65th birthday special.

During the episode, the royal also helps Joel present the “big badge wall” which features drawings and letters sent in by viewers themed around nature and the environment.

The green badge was introduced in November 1988, and for over 35 years has been the primary focus of Blue Peter’s environmental activities.

Monday 16 October marks the 65th anniversary of the show’s very first broadcast.