Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:57
William and Kate abseil off cliff in Brecon Beacons
The Prince and Princess of Wales abseiled together off a cliff in the Brecon Beacons on Thursday, 27 April, while meeting a mountain rescue team.
Prince William and Princess Kate donned hiking gear and safety equipment as they braved wet and windy conditions in an area of the Bannau Brycheiniog near Merthyr Tydfil in the South Wales Valleys.
The royal couple were guided through the process by the volunteer-run organisation Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, which responds to calls 24 hours a day all year round.
