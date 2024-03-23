Princess Royal unveils plaque at new officers’ flats in Innsworth with war hero nod

The Princess Royal has opened a new Innsworth army accommodation block, named after war hero, Colonel James Carne.

Unveiling the plaque at the Gloucestershire base, she explained how she had a personal connection to the area’s military history.

“It seems very relevant to Gloucestershire, and I was at a reception the other day for Korean veterans,” she said.

“Funnily enough, when I went to Korea the first time, they took me out to the Glosters’ memorial.”

The Carne building is set to be the “most advanced Smart building on the Government estate”, and the most eco-friendly yet.