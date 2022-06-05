Princess Anne feeds penguins at Edinburgh Zoo

Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Lawrence visited Edinburgh Zoo on Friday (3 June) as part of a series of royal visits across the UK to commemorate the Queen's platinum jubilee.

This clip shows the Princess Royal feeding gentoo penguins at the zoo.

The princess met Ukrainian children from orphanages who were taking part in an animal handling session during the visit.

The couple also went on board the HMS Albion in Leith and cut a commemorative cake.

