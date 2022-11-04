Prince William announces finalists for million-pound Earthshot prize

Prince William has revealed the finalists for his second environmental competition, the Earthshot Prize.

Five winners, awarded for contributions to environmentalism, will receive a £1m prize to develop their products.

For the first time, two of those shortlisted are based in the UK; London’s Notpla Hard Material, which makes packaging from seaweed and plants, and County Durham’s Low Carbon Materials (LCM), which uses unrecyclable plastic waste to make traditional concrete blocks carbon-zero.

