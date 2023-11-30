A pub in Tasmania has gone viral for an appeal for applicants on Facebook that stated people with a police record or drug habit would be welcome.

“We are looking for high achievers who have proven experience in a high-pressure environment, ideally with references from Gordon Ramsay or Heston Bloomenthal,” the since-removed message from the Weldborough Hotel read.

“Actually, who are we kidding? We are desperate for staff.

“Police record? Who cares. Drug habit? Join the club. Alcoholic? Don’t get me started. If I can’t find anyone before Xmas, I won’t have a business after Xmas,” the appeal concluded.

The post was shared around 1,500 times with more than 250 comments within just 48 hours.