Massive 14ft python pulled out of car engine by police

Watch the dramatic moment police pulled a massive python out of an impounded truck in Thailand.

Officers were called when the vehicle’s owner, who arrived to check on it, informed them that a snake had slithered into the engine compartment.

Video shows several officers lifting and pulling at the 14ft reptile that had wound itself tightly around the machinery.

It took the police 30 minutes to extract the python and heave it into a sack.

The snake weighed more than 10kg and was later released into the forest, close to where it was found in Phang Nga province on 27 June.