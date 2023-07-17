Gun salutes were fired in London’s Green Park to celebrate the Queen’s first birthday since the coronation.

Camilla turned 76 on Monday 17 July, following a week in which she went to watch the tennis Wimbledon and visited Cornwall.

It is her first birthday since being crowned Queen beside King Charles III during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

A 41-gun salute by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery Battery took place in the capital’s Green Park at noon.