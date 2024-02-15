Queen joins British acting royalty to wish King Charles ‘early recovery’

Stars of stage and screen joined the Queen on Valentine’s Day to wish the King an “early recovery” at an event celebrating the work of William Shakespeare (14 February)

National Theatre patron Camilla was alongside the likes of Dames Judi Dench and Joanna Lumley, and met several actors who have all performed in Shakespeare productions, such as Jeremy Irons and David Mitchell.

Gyles Brandreth was host for the evening and greeted the Queen with matching Valentine’s Day jumpers for her and King Charles.

“It’s the perfect day to celebrate the King’s love of Shakespeare, and indeed to celebrate the love between the King and the Queen,” Robert Lindsay said.