King Charles remembers Queen Elizabeth II at church where she worshipped

King Charles III and Queen Camilla remembered Queen Elizabeth II on the second anniversary of her death at a church service near Balmoral, Scotland, on Sunday, 8 September.

The royal couple headed to Crathie Kirk, where the late monach was a devout worshipper, for prayers and reflection.

The King has been staying at Balmoral, where the late Queen died peacefully at the age of 96 on 8 September 2022.

“Like his late mother, His Majesty is very well known and liked in this community and is very much part of it,” Rt Rev Dr Shaw Paterson, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland said of Charles.