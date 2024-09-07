Queen’s poignant remark during final ride on beloved pony shared by groom

Queen Elizabeth II made a poignant remark on her final ride on her beloved pony less than two months before she died aged 96 in 2022, her stud groom has shared.

Teddy Pendry joined the late monarch on 18 July of that year to accompany her on an outing with Emma, one of her favourite horses.

The stud groom walked alongside Her Majesty and took a photograph of her and Emma.

Weeks later at her funeral, Pendry took Emma to watch the late Queen’s coffin on its procession to Windsor Castle.