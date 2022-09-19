Queen's pony watches funeral procession march through Windsor Castle grounds

Queen Elizabeth II's beloved fell pony Carltonlima Emma looked on as a funeral procession for the late monarch travelled through Windsor Castle grounds today, 19 September.

Her Majesty's coffin was carried in a state hearse through the streets of Windsor before entering the castle for a committal service.

The Queen was a life-long lover of horses and was patron of the Fell Pony Society for 40 years.

She first bred a fell pony in 1952, owning ponies that were driven by her husband, Prince Philip, in competitions.

