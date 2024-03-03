Royal expert reveals where Queen may stay during ‘break’ from royal duties

A royal expert has revealed where the Queen could spend some time off after it was revealed that she is to take a break following 13 official engagements without King Charles III by her side.

Camilla does not have any engagements planned until the Commonwealth Day service on 11 March.

It comes after the King was diagnosed with cancer.

According to Daily Mail reports, Camilla will spend some time with her family before taking a private plane on Monday (4 March).

“She will probably spend a lot of time down at Ray Mill, her house down in Wiltshire,” royal correspondent Michael Cole told GB News.