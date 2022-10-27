The Duke of Sussex will release his memoir on 10 January 2023, Penguin Random House has announced.

Titled Spare, Prince Harry’s “personal and emotional” book will feature memories from his childhood, growing up in the public eye, his time in the military, his marriage to Meghan Markle and becoming a father.

It will cost £28 in the UK and some of the proceeds from the memoir will go to two charities, Sentebale and WellChild.

An audiobook narrated by Harry will also be released on 10 January.

