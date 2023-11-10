Cheeky raccoon brazenly snatches food from otter’s grasp

A river otter didn't have a chance to resist when a raccoon snatched its dinner away, resurfaced footage captured on wildlife cameras shows.

This clip, captured by Smithsonian Environmental Research Center cameras set up by naturalist and educator Karen McDonald in 2021, shows the raccoon quickly sneaking up on the otter before stealing its food and running off.

"I'd like to report a robbery," one commenter said on Facebook.

The footage also shows a second otter coming to the "theft" victim's aid.