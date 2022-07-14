Raccoon chases woman and dog into their house and gets stuck inside

This is the moment a woman and her dog were ambushed by a raccoon outside their home in Florida.

Nykeria Clark, 23, said she was returning from a walk when she noticed the animal in her garden, and it advanced towards the pair.

When she opened her door to escape the animal, the raccoon followed her inside.

Clark said she called animal services to remove the raccoon, which had climbed onto her shutters.

“I am pregnant so I was just terrified for my baby”, Clark said.

