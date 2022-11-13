Former RAF medic creates stunning poppy display in Swansea

A former RAF medic has created a stunning poppy display in Swansea to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Christy Cox spent over 20 hours making the poppy replicas by hand using plastic bottles, spray painting them red.

In total there are around 1,600 flowers in the installation, with around 1,000 of them used to drape around the trunk of a tree.

Ms Cox said she wanted to find a way to pay tribute to fallen soldiers during the lockdown, and this was her innovative way of paying her respects.

