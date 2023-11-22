Owners build scaffolding to rescue pet kitten stuck up tree for two days

A kitten stuck up a tree for two days was rescued after its owners built scaffolding to reach it.

The six-month-old tabby cat, called Naartjie, climbed the branches after it followed a hedgehog in the garden and got spooked by the prickles.

Owner Jade Russell, of Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, had to put a scaffold up to rescue her pet from her own garden.

“I had tons of people offer to climb the tree however it wasn’t safe to do so,” she explained.

Her partner had the idea to hire a scaffold tower and a couple of hours after calling a company, they were able to get up the tree.

The rescue operation was successful and after being stranded for two days, Naartjie is now safe at home.