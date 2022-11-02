Rare southern white rhino born at UK safari park seen in adorable first footage

Footage has been released of a rare southern white rhino calf recently born at a UK safari park.

The female baby was born on Sunday 23 October, to mother Meru, following “a calm and relaxed labour”.

Born at Knowsley Safari Park, the unnamed calf spent her first few days in the warmth and quiet of the rhino house, and already weighs a whopping 10 stone.

As the mother had passed her expected due date, it was thought that the pregnancy may not have progressed so the arrival came as a welcome surprise to staff.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.