Richard E Grant comes face to face with... Richard E Grant?

Richard E Grant came face to face with himself when he was joined on his jog by a TikTok star known for impersonating the Hollywood actor.

The Saltburn Star, 66, made a video with actor Luke Millington Drake, who has gained a large following on social media, where he notable does impressions of Grant.

The pair ran through the field, trading lines until they came face to face.

“Who the hell are you?” Richard asks Luke, who replies: “I’m Richard E. Grant, who the hell are you?”

They go back and forth until they join each other, donning top hats and singing “Run Richard, run Richard, run run run.”