Ricky Wilson’s phone call interrupts live This Morning broadcast

Ricky Wilson’s phone call interrupted This Morning live on air on Thursday, 29 February.

The Kaiser Chiefs singer, 46, was chatting to Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters when he realised someone was ringing him.

Joking about the interruption, Wilson said: “Someone is ringing me now telling me I am on TV, people always do that.”

Peters quizzed him about whether the person ringing him was a high-profile celebrity, but Wilson revealed it was his mortgage advisor.

Wilson’s appearance came as his band prepares to release their new Nile Rogers-produced album, Easy Eight Album, tomorrow.