Johnny Depp appears in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show

Johnny Depp has made his controversial appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie show.

The actor sported a khaki green ensemble in his cameo, which lasted around a minute of the 40-minute show.

His inclusion in Rihanna’s Amazon Video series has led to online backlash in the wake of a defamation case he won against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Mr Depp said Ms Heard defamed him in an op-ed in The Washington Post where she said she was the victim of domestic abuse.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Rihanna and Johnny Depp for comment.

