‘Robot lawyer’ set to argue first legal case in history making trial

The world’s first “robot lawyer” ran by artificial intelligence is set to argue its first legal case in a trail next month.

It will run on a smartphone, listening to the trial in real-time, before telling the defendant what to say through headphones.

While it has been confirmed that the case will take place in February, the makers of the AI lawyer have not disclosed the location of the court.

DoNotPay created the technology which was originally intended to argue speeding tickets in the UK before spreading to the US.

