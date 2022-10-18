King and Queen Consort visit youth centre alongside Leyton Orient footballer

King Charles III and the Queen Consort visited a youth centre in Walthamstow, east London today, 18 October.

The King and Camilla met founder Stephen Barnabis, who set up Project Zero in 2019 following the death of his 16-year-old cousin in 2004, and ambassador Omar Beckles, a Leyton Orient footballer.

During the visit, the royal couple also received a tour of the centre and were introduced to young people who use it.

“It was positive. Their presence is enough to know that there’s a level of interest in what’s going on at the ground level,” Beckles said.

