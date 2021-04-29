The Royal Mint has released a 10kg gold coin, making it the largest in its 1,1000 history. The giant coin took 400 hours to produce and has already been purchased, though the Mint has not revealed by whom. The coin was created by a team of people who have said that it would be worth six figures. It features 10 beasts engraved on it that surround the Queen’s head having taken its inspiration from 10 statues that lined the Queen’s route to Westminster Abbey when she had her coronation in 1953.