Princess of Wales watches on as England book place in Rugby World Cup semi-final

The Princess of Wales watched from the stands as England defeated Fiji to claim a place in the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

Kate’s visit to France comes after Prince George travelled to Marseille on Saturday with his father, the Prince of Wales, to cheer on Wales, but saw the nation’s dream of World Cup victory come to an end with defeat by Argentina.

The princess, meanwhile, witnessed England beat Fiji 30-24 in their match on Sunday.

She was greeted by RFU president Rob Briers, and World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont, before being shown to her seat in the presidential box at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome.