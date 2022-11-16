A Canadian man casually completed an entire mountain marathon before clocking in for work.

Ben Rowe, 27, finished his run before starting a shift as a cocktail bar server in Whistler, British Columbia.

He completed a 42km mountain marathon in six hours and 45 minutes, reaching the peak of Mount Overlord before returning to the ground.

Ben likes to come up with “ridiculous” ideas of things to do before he goes to work in the evening.

“The more I committed to doing these cool objectives the more I wanted to push it,” he said.

