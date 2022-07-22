Polar bear rescued after getting tongue stuck in tin can

A polar bear whose tongue was caught in a tin can was saved by rescuers in Dikson, Russia.

The female cub, named Monetochka, was not able to eat or drink.

A resident of Dikson said they had tried to remove the can when the bear had approached them in a residential area, but was unsuccessful.

Monetochka was sedated by vetenarian staff from Moscow Zoo so that the can could be removed. She was then flown around 50 miles away from homes into the tundra and given a supply of fish for recovery.

