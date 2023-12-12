Sarah Ferguson reveals how breast cancer diagnosis changed her life

Sarah Ferguson has opened up on how her breast cancer diagnosis has changed her life.

The Duchess of York appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (12 December) and revealed how proud she is of her mastectomy.

She said: “This is Derick, or it could be Dericka, or it could be they.”

Host Susanna Redi asks: “You’re talking about your left breast?”

The 64-year-old replied: “I am really proud of it. I feel like my mastectomy is a badge of office.”

She then revealed how her diagnosis earlier this year as changed her for the better.