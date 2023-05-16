Scientists say these 10 habits will make you happier

According to research, these ten happiness hacks are the secret to shaking off negative emotions.

While it may be tempting to buy material goods for a brief boost, tips suggest that buying experiences to create memories may be more effective.

Other suggestions vary from taking time to properly switch off outside of office hours, and getting into the habit of writing down points of gratitude for the day as a small reminder of what we can be thankful for.

