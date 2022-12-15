Insect-like robot made from gelatine designed to crawl through body to cure disease

An insect-like robot has been designed to travel through the body to cure disease.

The 3D printed machine, made from gelatine, is powered by temperature and feels like a gummy sweet.

Scientists hope that it could replace pills or intravenous injections that can cause life-threatening side effects.

Senior study author Professor David Gracias, of Johns Hopkins University in the US, said: “It seems very simplistic but this is an object moving without batteries, without wiring, without an external power supply of any kind - just on the swelling and shrinking of gel.”

