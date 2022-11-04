Scottish designer who made scrubs for NHS in pandemic makes custom dress for Doja Cat

A Scottish woman who made scrubs for NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic has launched her own fashion label, designing a custom dress for Doja Cat.

Imogen Evans, 23, established her brand Imi Studios during the Covid lockdowns, working on scrubs for NHS medics.

After videos of her clothing took off on TikTok, Evans created a custom dress for the ‘Say So’ singer, has worked with the likes of Depop, and had a pop-up shop sponsored by Absolut. Vodka.

"I am proud that I have done it myself and taken the initiative," Evans said.

