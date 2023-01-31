A family of beavers has been moved to Loch Lomond in an important step to “restore biodiversity and respond to the climate emergency in Scotland.”

The semiaquatic rodents, dubbed “nature’s engineers”, were moved after the Scottish government announced its support for translocation, which involves safely trapping and moving the animals to a more suitable area, rather than culling them when they cause problems.

Two adult beavers and their five young offspring were moved from Tayside where beaver activity was having a serious impact.

