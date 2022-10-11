King Charles III was sporting a kilt as he visited a small village in Scotland to thank the community for their support following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The King and Camilla, Queen Consort, were welcomed at the Victoria and Albert Halls in Ballater on Tuesday (11 October), a few miles from Balmoral.

They were told of the extensive planning that took place in the north east of Scotland following the death of the Queen and met with a number of people - including council workers and volunteers - who were involved with tributes.

