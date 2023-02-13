Family throw prosthetic leg into sea to fulfill sailor’s unique dying wish

A family fulfilled a sailor’s dying wish of throwing his prosthetic leg into the sea, hoping it would sail to Ibiza - only for it to turn up 30 miles away in Weston-super-Mare.

Michael Harris, who passed away in December aged 66, loved travelling and his last request - half-jokingly - was that his children take his prosthetic leg and send it out to sea.

Daughter Natalie Denning took him at his word and together with his sons Ricci and Daniel Harris, cast the leg away from Michael’s hometown of Lydney, Gloucestershire.

They hoped it would end up somewhere a bit further afield, like Ibiza, but it’s so far only washed up on a beach near Weston-super-Mare.

