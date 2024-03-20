Birmingham’s National Sea Life Centre undergoes spring cleaning

Aquarists at Birmingham’s National Sea Life Centre have been sprucing up the attraction using specialist kit this week.

Cleaning and maintenance actually happens year-round and is not seasonal, with staff at centres across the country spending over 36,000 hours per year keeping animal habitats, including 756 glass windows, in tip-top condition for 16,700 creatures.

Back in January, aquarists at Sea Life London conducted its annual “count and clean”.

Wearing wetsuits and armed with a range of tools and cleaning equipment, experts at the famous South Bank attraction counted more than 6,100 of its fascinating creatures.