Rare seadragons mate after more than a decade of failure

Rare seadragons have successfully mated after more than a decade of trying without success.

Staff at the the New England Aquarium in Boston, Massachusetts, had almost given up hope on breeding after continuously trying since 2008.

Seadragons are similar to seahorses in that males carry the eggs.

After more than ten years, staff found that a male weedy seadragon was carrying eggs in May 2022 following an unexpected mating.

The aquarium now cares for around 20 baby seadragons, some of which will be ready to move to an exhibit with the adults this summer.

