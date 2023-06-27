Gruesome moment seagull eats squirrel whole in just over a minute

Horrifying footage shows the moment a hungry seagull ate a squirrel whole.

The peckish bird shocked onlookers as it scooped up the rodent with its beak at the side of a road.

Video shows the gull gobbling down the animal with its tail hanging out its mouth before swallowing it in just over a minute and flying away.

Seagulls have been known to eat fish, insects, other birds, and small mammals.

Viewers were shocked at the bizarre footage.

Liz Goss said: “I’m traumatised. I will never look at them the same.”