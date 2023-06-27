Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:58
Gruesome moment seagull eats squirrel whole in just over a minute
Horrifying footage shows the moment a hungry seagull ate a squirrel whole.
The peckish bird shocked onlookers as it scooped up the rodent with its beak at the side of a road.
Video shows the gull gobbling down the animal with its tail hanging out its mouth before swallowing it in just over a minute and flying away.
Seagulls have been known to eat fish, insects, other birds, and small mammals.
Viewers were shocked at the bizarre footage.
Liz Goss said: “I’m traumatised. I will never look at them the same.”
Up next
01:34
Wagner’s rebellion against Putin: What happened?
01:11
Elton John: All the guest acts invited for bumper Glastonbury set
03:29
What does abortion in America look like now?
01:31
Titanic submarine: What happened to OceanGate’s Titan submersible?
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
01:39
Why it’s so easy to obsess over Taylor Swift
49:55
Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I shouldn’t believe in love at first sight’
01:04
Why The Picture of Dorian Gray is ‘casually bisexual’
00:57
Naoise Dolan on the problem with being a literary ‘it girl’
01:09
Martin Lewis outlines what to do if you can’t afford a rent increase
00:35
Murderer who killed girl and babysitter elbows lawyer in face in court
00:35
Rishi Sunak warns ‘people may not like’ decisions to tackle inflation
00:19
Watch: Couple carve names into Italy’s ancient Colosseum
00:46
Andy Murray addresses retirement rumours ahead of his 15th Wimbledon
00:45
Brendan Rodgers regrets ‘hurt’ he caused Celtic fans when he left
01:22
William visits Lionesses to wish them good luck ahead of World Cup
00:31
Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes ‘devastated’ as England fall behind in series
00:22
Student rips Just Stop Oil banners as group marches in east London
00:31
Texas tornado captured crossing through Perryton by locals
01:10
People in India evacuate ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy landfall
00:51
Climate protesters smear paint on 123-year-old Monet artwork
00:35
Glastonbury: Fireworks bring close Elton John’s final UK performance
02:36
Watch Glastonbury 2023 highlights, from Elton John to Lana Del Rey
01:11
Elton John: All the guest acts invited for bumper Glastonbury set
01:16
Glastonbury revellers react to Lewis Capaldi’s performance
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09