Shakira reportedly found out about Gerard Pique cheating with jam jar

Shakira allegedly discovered that her ex, Gerard Pique, was cheating on her when she spotted that some of her strawberry jam had gone missing.

Speculation about the circumstances of the breakup swirled after the music video for “Te Felicito” showed the singer looking into a refrigerator.

ShowNews.today reported that Shakira was asked in an interview how she found out about the infidelity, replying that she knew because she had been away from home and Pique never eats strawberry jam.

