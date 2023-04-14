Moment snorkeler bitten by 220lb shark off Maldives coast

A shocking video has captured the moment a 200-pound nurse shark launched a scuba diver in the Maldives, causing a six-inch bite mark.

Carmen Canovas Cervello was in the bay at Vaavu Atoll swimming with sharks for over 45 minutes when disaster struck, injuring her shoulder and upper-back.

“There were around ten nurse sharks, from 198-pounds to 220-pounds and over three-metres wide", she said.

“After the shark bite, we thought nothing major about it as it was only a minor injury so we cleaned the wound and continued snorkelling at the same spot again.”

