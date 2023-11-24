Sharon Osbourne discusses her weight loss after controversial Ozempic injections

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her dramatic weight loss.

The TV star, 71, attributes her change in weight to controversial Ozempic injections but admits that she is worried about the drug being used by “teenagers and young girls”.

“I’m scared for 16 to 20-year-olds, because it is easy to say ‘This is it, I can eat what I want if I keep taking this injection,’” Osbourne said on Good Morning Britain.

“It needs to be in the hands of older people who totally understand there could be side effects to this.

“The world we live in today, everybody wants to be skinny.”