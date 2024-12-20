Independent TV
Simon Cowell and rarely-seen son Eric enjoy father and son time in home video
Simon Cowell and his son Eric competed in a swimming race in a rare video of the pair posted on Thursday, 19 December.
The former X Factor judge, 65, and the ten-year-old used sea scooters to race each other in a pool.
Addressing the camera, Simon joked: “Well that was difficult but it was worth it,” as Eric celebrated his victory and told his father: “I won, I won, get out the picture, I won.”
