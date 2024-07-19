Hank Azaria used iconic voices he provides to The Simpsons to try and make a King’s Guard guard laugh during a visit to London.

The voice actor, 60, is well known for playing characters from the long-running animated comedy series.

In a clip posted to TikTok, he effortlessly switched between voices for Springfield’s bartender Moe Szyslak and police chief Clancy Wiggum, as well as Snake Jailbird and Professor Frink.

However, none of the voices made the guard break his facial expression - even as Azaria finished with Jeff Albertson, also known as “Comic Book Guy.”