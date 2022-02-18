Snake catchers remove snake devouring frog from letterbox

A pair of snake catchers were called to remove a tree snake from a family’s letter box after it was caught devouring a frog whole inside.

Amazing footage shows Drew Godfrey and his partner Katie being faced with a green tree snake who was in the middle of a night-time munch.

Opening the letterbox cover, Drew found the reptile with its jaws clamped around the head of an unfortunate green tree frog.

Drew waited for the predator to get the unlucky amphibian fully into its stomach before getting it into a bag and releasing it nearby.

