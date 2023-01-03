Moment 3ft snake is freed from drainpipe on Worcestershire high street

Pest control freed a 3-foot long snake which had made its home inside a drainpipe on a high street in Worcestershire.

Staff from Hinton Pest Control were called out to Pershore after a business owner initially thought his drainpipe was blocked with leaves and debris.

However, he was left stunned when the problem turned out to be caused by a corn snake inside the downpipe.

“[The snake] was in good health apart from being slightly underweight,” Hinton Pest Control said.

“We are now in the process of trying to reunite him with his owner.”

