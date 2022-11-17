Adorable panda tumbles through snow at Chinese zoo

A giant panda in China was delighted by the sight of snowfall.

Footage shows Youyou, a 13-year-old panda at Yabuli Panda House in Heilongjiang Province, in the north of the country bordering Russia.

The huge mammal arrived at Yabuli in July 2016, after moving from his hometown in Sichuan province.

But, as the footage attests, the colder temperatures haven’t stopped him from having fun, as Youyou is seen doing roly-polys and playing with toys.

