Princess Kate braves snow to take part in Irish Guards casualty drill

Princess Kate braved the snow on Salisbury Plain as she joined Irish Guards to help administer first aid to a wounded soldier as part of an exercise on Wednesday, 8 March.

The exercise involved a soldier suffering a gunshot wound to his lower left leg and being evacuated from the scene by his colleagues.

The Princess of Wales, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, helped the troops administer first aid in her first visit to the soldiers since receiving the honorary title last year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.