Top giveaways that ‘scream’ you’re a millennial on social media

A millennial TikToker has revealed what she thinks are the “biggest giveaways” that a person is a member of Generation Y.

From the types of emojis used to the way you post on Instagram, singer-songwriter Katie Woodland shared a list of all the things she believes reveal someone’s age.

The 26-year-old from the Gold Coast, Australia, relayed tips she says Gen Z-ers - people who were born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s - have advised her on.

Sign up for our newsletters.